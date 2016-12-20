Relatives Sought For Man Struck and Killed By A Car

(KMJ) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office is aksing for the public’s help locating relatives of Ninketh Rasmy.

On October 31, 2016, a car struck the 57 year old man while he was walking near the intersection of Church and Ninth Street in Fresno. He was taken to the hospital and passed away there on December 13, 2016.

Staff at the Coroner’s Office have searched numerous personal records, but their attempts to find his relatives have been unsuccessful. But the office is still trying to locate immediate family members in order for the Coroner’s Unit to release the body and allow the person to have a proper burial.

Rasmy (pictured above) is described as being 5’5”, 123 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ninketh Rasmy is asked to please contact the Coroner’s Unit at (559) 600-3400 or email the Deputy Coroner handling this case at Leticia.Funderburk@fresnosheriff.org