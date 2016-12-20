Owners “Distraught” After $400k Damage To Tower District Restaurant

FRESNO (KMJ) — The owners of a popular Fresno location now have substantial repair work ahead of them, after flames took hold and caused an estimated $400,000 worth of damage inside the establishment.

Fresno Fire was called to the Tower District’s Livingstone’s just after 5am Tuesday morning. It took approximately 35 minutes to bring the blaze under control, with around 30 personnel on scene.

“Once you walk into the business itself, the firefighters did do a really good job of keeping the fire damage to the dining room area of the business itself and kept it from extending out to the other areas”, explains Fresno Fire’s Hector Vasquez.

“But there is pretty substantial damage to the business itself”.

He adds that there were multiple hotspots in the attic and walls that required work to ensure they were completely extinguished.

“[The owners] are pretty distraught. There really emotional right now, they’re really really tied to their establishment here. It’s a really sad time for them”.

The damage estimate stands at $400,000. The cause of the fire started is now under investigation.

“No item has been specifically identified as the cause”, concludes Vasquez.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the employees who work at Livingstone’s Restaurant & Pub. You can go donate to that cause clicking here.

