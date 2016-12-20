Castle Air Museum Asking For Help In The Season Of Giving

FRESNO (KMJ) — A popular valley attraction is hoping this season of giving can help support them, and continue to preserve the nation’s heritage.

The Castle Air Museum in Atwater is asking for your assistance to keep it in operation.

“This is actually a slow time of year for visitorship at the air museum”, reveals CEO Joe Pruzzo. “And it’s also a benefit to those who want to give. Actually for them tax wise, this is a great time for them to give and write off to a non-profit”.

He adds that supporting the volunteer based north-valley attraction isn’t just about keeping the planes in good condition but also shows a continued support for those who either flew or were flown on the aircraft during various periods of the United State’s history.

“When all the fanfare goes away from veterans day celebrations, a lot of people tend to get busy with other things: Christmas shopping, events, family.

“But this is year in and year out an honor to our veterans. To the men and women who built, designed, flew these things, and of course defended our freedoms”.

If you’d like to give to the castle air museum you can click the link here or mail a donation to:

Castle Air Museum,

5050 Santa Fe Drive,

Atwater CA.

95301.